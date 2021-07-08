Lincoln Funderburk, Mikaley Lane, and Delaney Coy were awarded!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council takes pleasure in awarding Lincoln Funderburk the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts, and Mikaley Lane (Theatre) and Delaney Coy (Music) the Willingham Scholarships in the Arts grants. These scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.
More details about the Scholarship recipients:
Lincoln Funderburk: (Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts) Lincoln loves all things when it comes to the arts. In fact, he has been a part of the Willingham Performing Arts Academy troupe since 2013 when he was only in the 6th grade. He has taken part in choreographing, directing, and acting in many Willingham Theater and also Starmount High School productions. He plans on obtaining a Bachelors in Fine Arts in Musical Theatre with a Dance Minor at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Mikaley Lane: (Willingham Scholarships in the Arts)Mikaley has been a part of the Willingham Performing Arts Academy for the last two and a half years, and her love for production both on and off stage, has blossomed during this time. She has also been fine tuning her singing by her many performances with several different Forbush High School Choirs. Mikaleys school choice is undecided, however, she is planning on obtaining a double major in Musical Theatre and Nutrition, with a minor in Tech Theatre.
Delaney Coy: (Willingham Scholarships in the Arts)Delaney has had a passion for music her entire life and has always wanted to teach. As soon as she started middle school band, it finally clicked and she realized her dream would be to become a music educator. She is currently a Tuba player at Forbush High School, and has been singing since she can remember. She hopes to give the gift of the art of music to students who need a passion and a home that they can’t find anywhere else. She will be attending Liberty University where she will major in Instrumental Music with a concentration in Education.
Additional Information:
What: The Yadkin Arts Council
Where: 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Additional information: Yadkinarts.org/scholarships/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.