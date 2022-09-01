“The Story of Barbecue in N.C.” Traveling Exhibit to Open at the High Point Museum
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 1, 2022)– The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) has created a new traveling exhibit that examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. From its early history to modern-day “East-versus-West” style discussions, barbecue is alive and well in our state. The exhibit will be on display at the High Point Museum from Sept. 16 to Nov. 19.
Pirates on Hispaniola barbecued pigs and cattle left behind by the Spanish in the 1500s. Explorer John Lawson was served “barbakued” venison, fish and peaches by the Santee Indians. Enslaved men working in pits produced barbecue in the South. Barbecue remains singularly popular today across the state.
Tall illustrated fabric panels comprise the traveling exhibit highlighting the social importance, cultural adaptations, methods of preparation, dessert options and the science behind barbecue. In addition to the panels, the exhibit includes display materials, t-shirts and sauces from various pits across the state.
There is no extra fee to see this exhibit. A second identical version is touring the state’s local libraries, history museums and other natural and cultural attractions. The two traveling exhibits were created with financial support from the N.C. Pork Council.
In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will host multiple barbecue-related events. There will be a High Point Area BBQ bingo game in partnership with local barbecue restaurants and breweries. Participants can pick up their bingo card at the museum and get their card stamped at various locations to win prizes.
There will be a BBQ bash on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to eat barbecue from D’z Butts food truck while enjoying live music from Boyd Hulin. The Little Red Schoolhouse will also be open that day for visitors to craft their own paper BBQ grill! Please note that this is not a real grill and cannot be used with fire.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
