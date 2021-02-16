“Doing the Most Good”
HIGH POINT, NC (February 16, 2021) --- The Salvation Army of High Point will offer free introductory music lessons for youth ages 6-18 starting on February 23rd.
When: Weekly on Tuesday Afternoons (starting February 23rd)
Time: 4:30pm-5:50pm
Location: 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263
Music lessons will be held once per week on Tuesday afternoons beginning at 4:30pm. Students who are interested in participating can choose to learn brass, guitar, or timbrel (rhythm). During each session a snack, devotion, singing lessons and music theory will be offered to all participants. Students are welcome to bring their own instrument, or The Salvation Army can provide to use during lessons free of charge. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times when not actively playing their instruments and class seats will be socially distanced to maximize safety during lessons.
Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, class space will be limited. To register, please contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Attachment: Pictures of children taking introductory music lessons.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
