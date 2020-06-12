“Great Futures Start Here”
HIGH POINT, NC (June 12, 2020) – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is currently registering children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade for the STEM Summer Day Camp program as they plan to reopen on June 29th, following safety guidelines and precautions.
Summer Camp Information:
When: June 29th – August 7th
Where: 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263
Time: Monday-Friday from 7:30am - 6:00pm
Online Registration Link: https://forms.gle/MufL2cP1rwxqYaGKA
Through a range of different activities including, Arts & Crafts, Vacation Bible School, Swimming, and STEM Programming, children will be engaged in an active and wholesome summer camp experience, while practicing safety and health guidelines.
Each day during the summer camp program, breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided for every child. Campers will stay physically, and intellectually active through the many different activities offered through our daily programs. Registration is now underway, and the registration form can be found on The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club website at www.tsabgchp.org.
“We are so excited to be able to open back up to the youth in our community,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “The grant from CDBG-CV will allow the families to get back to work without the added stress of childcare cost, while getting the kids back into learning and fun after being kept out of school. We are looking forward to offering creative learning experiences while focusing on having fun this summer!"
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club STEM Summer Day Camp will be $65 dollars per week. Scholarships are available thanks to a generous grant from CDBG-CV (Community Development Block Grant COVID-19) to help parents with the cost of childcare as they re-enter the work force and our community recovers from COVID-19. To apply for a scholarship, parents are encouraged to pick up a special application (in addition to the registration form) at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club (121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263) Monday-Friday between 9am-2pm. Scholarships will be reviewed and awarded as they are received based on scholarship criteria. The scholarship application deadline is June 23rd.
This year, more than ever, we need your help to provide local youth a safe place to learn, grow, and play this summer. With your financial help, we can offer educational and fun programs at lower costs. Help make a difference today by donating to our Summer Day Camp Fund: https://bit.ly/CampFund2020
To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, please call 336-881-5444, visit www.tsabgchp.org, or take a tour at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point.
# # #
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
About The Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Clubs annually serve 4 million young people through membership and community outreach. There are more than 4, 100 club facilities throughout the country and BGCA-Affiliated youth centers on U.S. Military installations worldwide. Clubs are community based and building centered; provide a safe, affordable place for youth during non-school hours and the summer; and clubs are led by paid, trained youth development professionals. In a Harris Interactive survey, 57% of Boys & Girls Club alumni said the Club “saved my life.” For more information, go to www.tsabgchp.org.
