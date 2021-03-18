HIGH POINT, NC (March 18, 2021) – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is currently registering children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade for the S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp program.
Summer Camp Information:
When: June 14th – August 6th
Where: 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263
Time: Monday-Friday from 7:30am - 6:00pm
Online Registration Link: www.tsabgchp.org
Through a range of different activities including, Arts & Crafts, Vacation Bible School, Michael Phelps Swimming Program, and S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) Programming, children will be engaged in an active and wholesome summer camp experience, while practicing safety and health guidelines.
Each day during the summer camp program, breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided for every child. Campers will stay physically, and intellectually active through the many different activities offered through daily programs. Registration is now underway. An online application and more information can be found on The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club website at www.tsabgchp.org.
"With a year of onscreen interaction, we are excited to offer a program where the kids can get outside, swim, play and learn in a safe and fun environment while engaging with their peers,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. “This year, we have expanded our S.T.E.M summer programming to include Arts. The campers will have music lessons on instruments and additional art opportunities to help offset the deficit of these types of programs that are difficult during remote learning but help comprise a well-rounded child.”
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp will be $85 dollars per week. Scholarships are available. To apply for a scholarship, parents are encouraged to pick up a special application (in addition to the registration form) at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Monday-Friday. Scholarships will be reviewed and awarded as they are received based on scholarship criteria. The scholarship application deadline is May 14th.
This year, more than ever, we need your help to provide local youth a safe place to learn, grow, and play this summer. With your financial help, we can offer educational and fun programs at lower costs. Help make a difference today by donating to our 2021 S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp Fund: http://bit.ly/STEAMCAMP21
To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, please call 336-881-5444, visit www.tsabgchp.org, or take a tour at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.