HIGH POINT, NC (February 25, 2021) – After several months of construction, painting, and remodeling, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is excited to reveal their brand-new Teen Center!
On Wed., Mar. 3 at 2:00pm, a special High Point Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony will take place to reveal a brand-new Teen Center specifically designed for local teens, inside The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point’s facility!
With special funding from a North Carolina Grant from federal CARES dollars made possible with the HB1105 state legislation on remote learning sites, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club transformed two separate rooms into one large space specifically catered to teens. Construction to connect the two rooms was donated by Dunbar & Smith, Inc., electrical work was completed by Dobbins Electric, flooring was installed by Flooring Solutions, and Lowe’s Home Improvement supplied material pricing specials. Furniture was generously donated by LEA Unlimited, Sampson Marketing, and Davis Furniture.
"With the time youth are spending online remote learning, we found that middle and high schoolers were reaching out in higher numbers for the support our Remote Learning Enrichment Center provides,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “With social distancing and safety a priority, we met these challenges by creating a teen friendly safe space to learn and hang out. It is perfect for online learning, tutoring, and safe social interaction with their peers."
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point would like to thank the federal CARES grant, Dunbar & Smith, Inc., Dobbins Electric, Flooring Solutions, Lowes Home Improvement, LEA Unlimited, Sampson Marketing and Davis Furniture for the incredible support and donations provided to make the new teen center a place for local youth to be safe, encourage creativity, inspire valuable friendships, and emphasize community connections.
For more information about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, please call 336-881-5444 or visit us at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point to take a tour!
# # #
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About The Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Clubs annually serve 4 million young people through membership and community outreach. There are more than 4, 100 club facilities throughout the country and BGCA-Affiliated youth centers on U.S. Military installations worldwide. Clubs are community based and building centered; provide a safe, affordable place for youth during non-school hours and the summer; and clubs are led by paid, trained youth development professionals. In a Harris Interactive survey, 57% of Boys & Girls Club alumni said the Club “saved my life.” For more information, go to www.tsabgchp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.