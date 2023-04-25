The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces New Workshop Series
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will offer a series of free “how to” classes for the community beginning in May. The LTWS Workshop Series will explore and teach various aspects of technical theatre, from scenic painting to auditions to working as a backstage dresser and more. Everyone is welcome (please check age restrictions) and no experience is necessary. Sign-ups are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling (336) 725-4001.
“Historically, existing Little Theatre volunteers have taught new volunteers how to ‘do theatre’ – whether on stage, backstage or in the shops – and our goal for this series is to continue that tradition,” explained LTWS Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Ebbink. “Through a variety of ‘how to’ classes, we’ll be teaching new skills to anyone in the community who wants to learn. They’ll meet our staff and other volunteers. Maybe they’ll want to use their new skills to volunteer or maybe it will just be a fun experience. Either way, they’ll know a bit more about how our shows are brought to the stage and what an important role our volunteers play in the process.”
The first workshops in the series are:
Faux Wood Grain Painting
Saturday, May 6 from 10 am–12 noon
The LTWS Workshop in the old Hanes School, 601 E. 28th Street
LTWS Technical Director Tab May will lead this scenic painting workshop, where adults and teens 15+ will learn how to use paint to create faux wood beams and paneling. Work completed in this class will be used onstage in the theatre’s June production of Something Rotten!. Participants are encouraged to wear clothing that might get paint on it and closed-toe shoes.
Creating an Elizabethan Ruff Collar
Saturday, May 6 from 10 am–12 noon
The LTWS Workshop in the old Hanes School, 601 E. 28th Street
LTWS Costume Shop Manager Tara Raczenski will lead this fun workshop for kids 8-14, first introducing the class to Elizabethan era clothing and then teaching the participants how to make an Elizabethan ruff collar that they’ll be able to take home.
Additional workshops will include Auditioning 101 on June 26 and Dressing: The Art of the Quick Change on July 15. Details and registration for these classes will be provided soon.
All LTWS “How To” Workshops are designed for the community and no previous experience is required to participate. While there is no cost for any of the workshops, space is limited, so reservations are required. To RSVP, please visit www.LTofWS.org or call (336) 725-4001.
