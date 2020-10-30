The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is accepting video auditions for its virtual holiday special, Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway. Video submissions will be accepted October 30-November 6. Roles are available for actors ages 8+.
There’s no place like home for the holidays! Join The Little Theatre for this joyful celebration of the season, featuring holiday songs from Broadway and beyond, and stories to warm your heart during this most wonderful time of the year.
Video auditions are due by the end of the day on Friday, November 6. Actors should visit the Little Theatre’s website for details before sending in their submission. Rehearsals will be held via Zoom. The performance will be pre-recorded at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (social distancing protocols will be followed), and the show will premiere virtually on Friday, December 18.
Mark Pirolo will direct the production. Actors should submit the following information for their video audition: name, whether anyone in their family/household is also auditioning, if they would like to be considered for a future episode of LTWS’s new Virtual Cabaret series, and an audition song that is no longer than 3 minutes long.
Family/household members who would like to audition together are invited to do so.
Actors who would prefer to be considered for a speaking role (18+ only), will be asked to read a portion of a poem; please visit the website for text and details.
Video auditions should be emailed to kristina@ltofws.org by Friday, November 6.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
