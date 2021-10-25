The Greatest Homecoming on Earth to be Celebrated at N.C. A&T, Oct. 24 - 31

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumni, students, employees and supporters will gather Oct. 24-31 for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. This year’s theme, “Aggie Heroes,” honors those serving on the frontlines during the pandemic, including Aggie nurses, educators, members of facilities and the university police department.
This year’s celebration has been modified in key parts to protect the health of participants during the diminishing but ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The university and Greensboro Coliseum also will require homecoming event participants to comply with COVID-19 protocols and requirements, including providing proof of vaccination or negative COVID testing at designated check stations.
But most Homecoming activities are back, including:
- The Coronation of Mister and Miss A&T, Sunday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m., Corbett Sports Center
- Through the Decades Fashion Show, Monday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Corbett Sports Center, ticketed
- Comeback to Aggieland Game Night, featuring oversized outdoor games, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m., campus Academic Quad
- Back to Zen Morning Yoga/Meditation, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m., campus Academic Quad
- Hip hop concert, featuring Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign and special guests, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
- Clips & Convo: Our Blues Make Us Gold, Clips from the upcoming A&T docuseries, “Our Blues Make Us Gold,” and convo with film makers Brandon Gerard and Ashley Shantè, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Academic Classroom Bldg., Rm. 101. Free
- Pep Rally, including performances and more, Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Truist Stadium, ticketed
- Step Show, hosted by alumnus entertainer Terrence J, Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
- Alumni concert, featuring Stephanie Mills with special guest Con Funk Shun, Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m., Koury Convention Center
- Homecoming football game vs. Monmouth University, Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m., ticketed
- Festival of Praise Gospel concert, featuring Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne, Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
Organizers earlier this year canceled the traditional homecoming parade and Aggie Fun Fest, recognizing that both events draw large numbers of children, who haven’t yet been able to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Traditional events at the Greek plots have also been canceled to prevent the large, dense crowds that are standard for those gatherings.
