When looking to address the crisis of homelessness, shelter is a topic that comes up time and time again. For those experiencing mental illness and homelessness, the struggle is even more complex. The Empowerment Project is working to change that.
The Empowerment Project is the only formal street outreach program that is focused on individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. They are a critical part of the HEARRT project housing some of our community’s longest term chronically homeless folks, and have been working with folks who are sleeping outside to make sure they too can implement CDC health guidelines, providing hand washing/sanitation stations and helping folks find a path into shelter or housing.
By helping participants navigate through a system of services, referrals and resources in Forsyth County, these support channels help enable permanent housing, health and income options.
“We help those recovering from challenges such as substance abuse disorders, mental health needs and lack of income to get into permanent housing without preconditions that other programs might require,” said Obie Johnson, Team Lead for The Empowerment Project.
By partnering with the Wake Forest Baptist Health Division of Faith and Health Ministries, individuals and families receive spiritual support through ministries of growth, hope and healing. Through their recovery-oriented approach, The Empowerment Project gives participants the opportunity to reclaim and transform their lives by partnering with some of the best resources right here in our community. This assessment and referral process is the focus of The Empowerment Project and ensures that guests are connected to the services they need.
Andrea Kurtz, Senior Director, Housing Strategies, United Way of Forsyth County notes, “For people experiencing homelessness on the streets, accessing even the most basic services are a challenge. Staff from the Empowerment Project are able to invest the time and compassion to build trusting relationships with individuals and help them navigate barriers they have to accessing housing, food and health care services. It is amazing to see the transformation that can happen when people like the Empowerment team help people transition to permanent housing. With their assistance, the HEARRT program has helped 3 people in the last 10 months transition into their own apartments--- people that no-one thought we could ever house are now housed.”
For more information about The Empowerment Project visit: https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/the-empowerment-project
