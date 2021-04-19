“Excellence through commitment and dedication.” ~ The Marching Band of Thunder
Greensboro, NC: Guilford Urban Farming Initiative [GUFI], a Guilford County nonprofit, is pleased to announce that The Marching Band of Thunder is marching to support their community and always in tempo. On April 24, 2021 the march will start at the James B. Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln Street in East Greensboro and march to their performance at The Grove Farmers Market, 1901 McConnell Road. They will be readied for their performance at The Grove Market at 11:30 am.
A little history:
The Redevelopment Commission of Greensboro and the Planning Department of Greensboro have been instrumental in the coordination of bringing farmers to an area known for fighting food apartheid. This is a multi-pronged approach and effort to support farmers of color to help save their family farms, and supporting small and locally owned minority owned businesses to an area that many residents are struggling to put together healthy meals on a limited budget. Finding effective ways to overcome these disparities is a national health priority.
The community named the farmers market by a democratic voting system. This is a community farmers market. Hence the name, The Grove Market.
Local high school students from James B. Dudley High School designed The Grove Market’s logo. There were 26 submissions.
And now, the local and area neighborhood students are making sure that their contributions and efforts matter and that The Beat Goes On.
Miracle Williams, a Junior at Dudley High School, a Dance Team Captain, The Grove Market’s youngest business owner, has worked effortlessly to coordinate The Marching Band of Thunder to demonstrate the students’ gifts to uplift and support their neighbors.
Mr. Roger Jackson, Director of Bands, emphasizes the vital importance of Dudley High School’s participation as essential, “Building community again. It is where everybody takes care of one another, like it used to be.”
Miracle and The Marching Band of Thunder remind me that “actions speak louder than words.”
For more information on Guilford Urban Farming Initiative or The Grove Farmers Market, please contact: Paula M. Sieber, Executive Director of Guilford Urban Farming Initiative | GUFI 336-404-2222 or at info@letsbegufi.org.
