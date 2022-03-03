fa

The A&T Register Earns 2021 Statewide College Media Awards

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 3, 2022) –The A&T Register and its writers received numerous awards during the North Carolina College Media Association’s 2021 Statewide College Media Awards on Feb. 26 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. 

The A&T Register is the award-winning newspaper at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

“I am very proud of the Register staff. Their hard work during these challenging times is being rewarded,” said Emily Harris, adviser to The A&T Register. “Due to A&T’s enrollment, we compete against The (UNC-CH) Daily Tar Heel, Duke (University) Chronicle, (North Carolina State University) Technician, and other larger schools in North Carolina.” 

Below are the winners and the categories in which they received their awards: 

  • Best of Show-Newspaper (Large Campuses): The A&T Register
  • Best of Show-Online News: The A&T Register
  • Digital Storytelling Honorable Mention: Nakylah Carter “The Aggie Spotlight: Rapper PL Miike x theSCENE” The A&T Register
  • Feature Writing Third Place: Nakylah Carter of The A&T Register, “Connecting With Your Roots: David Robinson Chats With NCAT Students” 
  • Opinion Writing Honorable Mention: Nakylah Carter of The A&T Register, “Aggies in Uproar over the Lack of Parking on Campus” 
  • Single- or Two-Page Design Second Place: Anjali Kumari of The A&T Register, “theSCENE” 
  • Sports Writing Honorable Mention: Melvin Harris of The A&T Register, “Xavier Williams wins HBCU Tournament; Leads Aggies to Fourth Place” 

“It was great seeing some of our staff win awards,” said Jerry Humphrey III, editor-in-chief of The A&T Register. “Going up against the bigger schools, to finally be recognized as an HBCU, was great.”  

Humphrey also has insight on both Best of Show awards The A&T Register won. “That was the first award for the newspaper section since 2020,” he said. “I think that was great, especially being the year that we brought back the print edition.”

Along with the Best of Show awards, three students were recognized by the North Carolina Media Association: 

  • Carter, who is in her first year working with The A&T Register. Carter was originally the editor for the Ayantee Yearbook but transitioned to The A&T Register as the Arts and Entertainment Editor shortly after the yearbook was de-funded. In her position, she pitches, writes, and edits stories. She is a senior.
  • Kumari, of Asheville, will be graduating in the spring and is the Design Director for The A&T Register. Kumari, a pre-med major, has a background in design and layout from high school. She attended North Carolina Scholastic Media Institute in Chapel Hill as a high school student. She enjoys working with the A&T Register. 
  • Harris, a junior, is theSCORE editor for The A&T Register. After working with The A&T Register for three years, Harris progressed from being a contributor for theSCORE to theSCORE lead reporter, and now is theSCORE editor. Harris called the experience “humbling.”

“It felt really good because sometimes you apply for internships and such and don't get it, but when you get an award like that it's honoring because someone is actually looking at your work and saying ‘wow,’” he said.

About North Carolina A&T State University 
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.