EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 3, 2022) –The A&T Register and its writers received numerous awards during the North Carolina College Media Association’s 2021 Statewide College Media Awards on Feb. 26 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
The A&T Register is the award-winning newspaper at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
“I am very proud of the Register staff. Their hard work during these challenging times is being rewarded,” said Emily Harris, adviser to The A&T Register. “Due to A&T’s enrollment, we compete against The (UNC-CH) Daily Tar Heel, Duke (University) Chronicle, (North Carolina State University) Technician, and other larger schools in North Carolina.”
Below are the winners and the categories in which they received their awards:
“It was great seeing some of our staff win awards,” said Jerry Humphrey III, editor-in-chief of The A&T Register. “Going up against the bigger schools, to finally be recognized as an HBCU, was great.”
“It felt really good because sometimes you apply for internships and such and don't get it, but when you get an award like that it's honoring because someone is actually looking at your work and saying ‘wow,’” he said.
The A&T Register Earns 2021 Statewide College Media Awards
