Four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw is downsizing in order to travel and spend more time with his growing family. Terry has listed his 744-acre Quarter Horses Ranch for $22.5 million.
Custom built for Terry, the Oklahoma equestrian and cattle ranch includes a six-bedroom 8,600-square-foot home, 2,600-square-foot manager’s home, four-bedroom bunk house, multiple barns including a show-pig and 50-stall mare barn, a two-story doghouse, a 1,000-square-foot entertainment patio, and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.
While Terry and wife, Tammy, have already moved to a smaller ranch in Texas where they will continue to operate their quarter horse business, Quarter Horses Ranch will continue to operate during the sale process.
Terry was the #1 NFL draft choice in 1970, All-Star Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for 14 years, and Fox NFL Sunday broadcaster since 1994. In addition to his four Super Bowl and eight AFC Conference championships, Terry has acted in several television shows and movies, produced three country music albums, won three Emmy Awards for his football analysis work, and is the first NFL player to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of both the college and pro football halls of fame.
Quarter Horses Ranch is listed with Icon Global Group. Photos are courtesy of Icon Global Group.
