With the clarion blast of the shofar, the 2023 Jewish Festival opens and returns to Greensboro this Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro.
The first in person post pandemic Festival is free, open to the public, withing the synagogue where an assortment of tasty Jewish food, confections, baked goods are available in a joyful atmosphere of engaging Jewish culture of:
- Insightful sanctuary tours with Rabbi Andy Koren
- Vendors of Judaica arts and crafts
- Music and entertainment from costumed performers
- Educational area with history of Jewish people throughout history
- Roaming Jewish Biblical characters
A special Kids Fun Zone features crafts, games, rides, food and fun
