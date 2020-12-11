Andrea King provides support at Foust Elementary
Greensboro, N.C. – Andrea King started at Foust Elementary as a parent volunteer, then became a substitute teacher, and has spent the last 15 years there as a technology assistant. Yesterday she added a new title – GCS Employee of the Month.
King was nominated by many of her colleagues for her helpful attitude and support of teachers and students throughout the building. She also led the school’s device distribution to students during remote learning and assisted at least a dozen families with filling out the Census.
Media specialist Kari Baumann wrote in her nomination, “Ms. King is a force to be reckoned with! She assists teachers with technology issues, spearheaded the device distribution process, redecorated the hallway bulletin boards, plans stellar technology lessons, greets kids in the morning with enthusiasm, assists at the front desk when needed, and even registered (at least) 12 families for the Census during device distribution! She is a lifelong learner, constantly taking technology professional development, and her unflagging enthusiasm encourages everyone on tough days. She is truly the best of GCS.”
King received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $9,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of December, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Foust Elementary and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
