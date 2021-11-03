Teacher Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
Prince Stewart considered a role model for Simkins Elementary students
Greensboro, N.C. – “Everyschool needs a Mr. Stewart,”says Gena Pagano of Simkins Elementary. The P.E. teacher was writing about Prince Stewart, a teacher assistant at Simkins Elementary, who today was named the November GCS Employee of the Month.
As a teacher assistant, Stewart has an opportunity to be in multiple classrooms and get to know each of the kids. In addition to providing help to the classroom teacher, he strives to be a role model and example for students who may be struggling or who need extra support, building those relationships over time.
“He lends a hand whenever needed and is so positive all the time,” Pagano wrote. “Even on hard days, he finds some way to make things better. He never complains, and he teaches our kids important life lessons on responsibility. We all completely respect him, and he is an amazing role model for all young men to look up to. I am so thankful he is part of our school family!”
As the November GCS employee of the month, Stewart received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. His photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Simkins Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
