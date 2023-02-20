TAG Offers a Variety of Art Classes
High Point, NC (February 15, 2023) – The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer seven adult classes and a homeschool art class. The classes are taught by talented local artists. Each course meets once a week and lasts for four weeks.
- Watercolor – Instructor – Liz McKinnon – Mondays 10 a.m. to noon beginning Feb. 27 – Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
- Fundamentals of Drawing – Instructor Eric Little – Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon starting Feb. 28 - Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
- Printmaking – Instructor Michaela Hafley - Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m. starting Feb. 28 – Cost: $140 TAG members and $160 for non-members
- Intermediate Drawing Class – Instructor – Eric Little - Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon beginning March 1 - Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
- Abstract Oil Painting – Instructor Kelly Taylor - Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon starting March 2 – Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
- Still Life Oil Painting – Instructor Kelly Taylor - Thursdays 1 to 3 p.m. beginning March 2 - Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
- Acrylic Painting – Instructor Michaela Hafley - Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. beginning March 2 – Cost: $120 TAG members and $135 for non-members
For detailed class descriptions and to register for the classes visit www.tagart.org/art-classes.
TAG also is offering a homeschool art class starting March 9. The theme for the course is “Animals and African Art” and is for students ages 5 to 10. During this four-week class, students will have hands-on experience creating 2D and 3D projects. A virtual field trip with the North Carolina Museum of Art will be included. The last class will be a small art show featuring the students’ works. The homeschool classes will be held Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning March 9 until March 30. Cost is $125 for TAG members and $140 for non-members. Registration is required and can be completed at tagart.org/homeschool-art-class.
For more information about any of the art classes contact Michaela Hafley, TAG education director, at michaela@tagart.org.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety of art classes and summer camps.
