Superintendent Contreras Makes $50,000 Personal Donation to GEA to Fight Childhood Food Insecurity
Guilford County - COVID kept Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) from hosting their annual Education Summit for two years. On April 6th, when GEA held the in-person Education Summit 2022 at First Baptist Church, they knew there was much to celebrate, but there was one surprise that they hadn’t planned on. During the event, Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Sharon Contreras personally donated $50,000 to GEA to help fight childhood food insecurity.
Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police detective who passed away at the age of 53 from cancer. Detective Contreras was a 9/11 responder, and his cancer may have been linked to his recovery work onsite there. He served on the police force for 26 years until his death in January 2021.
At Education Summit 2022, Superintendent Contreras received the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award for her long-time service as an educator and advocate for children. As she accepted the award, Contreras called GEA president Winston McGregor and GEA board chair Sara Millard up to the stage to present the surprise donation. “This gift is incredibly generous,” says McGregor, “and GEA will put the dollars to work to directly benefit GCS students.” After the check was presented to GEA, 540 attendees at the event gave Contreras a standing ovation.
GEA is an independent nonprofit organization that galvanizes the community around supporting GCS students, teachers and schools. After a tornado destroyed three GCS schools in 2018, GEA organized efforts to replenish classrooms so schools could re-open in a mere seven days. During COVID, GEA raised $1 million to provide 10,000 reconditioned laptops to GCS students who lacked the necessary technology to learn remotely and convened a local coalition of community partners to make sure food continued to be distributed to students when schools were closed. GEA also operates the Teacher Supply Warehouse, which provides a wide variety of new and gently used classroom supplies to GCS educators year-round – all at no cost.
Millard says this gift is indicative of Contreras’s deep commitment to improving life outcomes for all children. “In her six years as Superintendent in Guilford County, Dr. Contreras has never wavered in making sure students have what they need to succeed,” Millard says. “We are honored that GEA has been entrusted with Detective Contreras’s legacy in this meaningful way.”
In January of this year, Contreras announced that she would be leaving Guilford County Schools to become CEO of The Innovation Project (TIP), a nonprofit organization that includes a cohort of N.C. superintendents. TIP focuses on equity, racial disparities, and challenges of the pandemic. “Dr. Contreras has made a lasting impact on the district, and she will be greatly missed,” says Millard. “She has never failed to address long-standing inequities that keep children from learning, including food insecurity. It’s hard to learn when you are hungry.”
