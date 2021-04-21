HIGH POINT, N.C., April 21, 2021 – High Point University honored outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community during a Virtual Honors Day Ceremony on April 20. Among these awards, four standout students received University Awards for their impressive research, community service, leadership and positive impact.
“These graduating seniors have embodied all the values the university holds dear,” said Gail Tuttle, senior vice president for student life. “From faith, courage, empathy and joy, each recipient has contributed to the community tenfold and more with their life skills and leadership. They have each created a legacy of not only academic excellence, but contributions that have impacted the larger community.”
The four standout awards are:
Grace George received the University Achievement Award. Throughout her time at HPU, George has been involved in numerous organizations. She served as president of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity and served as a supreme court justice with the student conduct system.
George, from Wheeling, West Virginia, is a member of theAlpha Chi Omega Sorority where she served as Vice President of Chapter Relations and Standards.She is also a member ofAlpha Chi National College Honor society,Order of Omega Greek Honor Society and the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society. She volunteered with Carpenter House, a domestic violence shelter in High Point.
After graduation, George, a double major in sport management and political science, will enroll in law school at Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.
Sam Carr, a political science major from High Point, received the University Leadership Award. During his time at HPU, Carr has been involved and taken leadership roles in several organizations. He served as a hearing chair for the student justice program, and he co-founded and served as president for two years for Young Americans for Freedom. Carr worked as a resident assistant during his sophomore and junior years and is assistant resident director in York Hall and Point Place.
Carr served as Student Government Association president and worked to find new ways to serve the HPU community during the pandemic. After graduation, Carr plans to continue his education at HPU by pursuing his master’s degree in communication and business leadership.
Brooke Smith, who is double majoring in exercise science and biology, received the University Service Award. While at HPU, Smith lead and participated in numerous service projects and completed over 300 hours of service for both the local and HPU community.
Smith, from Evergreen, Colorado, served as the service vice president for Alpha Phi Omega and president of Habitat for Humanity. As part of the Alpha Epsilon Delta, a health pre-professional honor society, she assisted with the pro-bono clinic in High Point. Smith is a member of the honors program, Odyssey Club, American Chemical Society, HPU Wishmakers, student Green Team, a founding member of HPU’s Pre-Medicine Club and has been recognized as an Extraordinary Leader.
After graduation, Smith has an internship with Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine at CU Anschutz.
Sydney Sullivan received the University Citizenship Award. Sullivan is from Queens, New York, and has been an active participant and leader in a variety of organizations. She served as the vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with the Student Government Association, was a student justice and president of Black Cultural Awareness. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Board of Stewards, the Treasurer of National Pan-Hellenic Council, VOICE Student Advisory Board, and a Peer Career Advisor in Career and Professional Development.
Sullivan will graduate with Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and minors in nonprofit leadership and management on a pre-law track.
