Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools (GCS) reassignment window for the 2023-2024 school year opens May 1 at 8 a.m. and closes May 31 at 5 p.m. During this time, families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.Approvals and denials will be processed and communicated electronically through SchoolMint.
Transfer requests are considered based on the reason for the request and space availability at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students. Transfer guidelines can be found here.
Reassignment does not apply to Choice schools and programs. Choice program applications were accepted during the January-February application window for the following school year. More information on Choice schools can be found here.
For more information, contact the Student Assignment office at 336-370-8303 or email
