Parents can submit request online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools’ reassignment window for the 2021-2022 school year will close this Thursday, July 1. Families have until that time to submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone. Students who are at their current schools on reassignment do not need to reapply.
Approvals and denials will be processed and communicated electronically through SchoolMint.
Parents may request to have their children attend a school other than their attendance zone school for a variety of reasons, and requests for transfers are considered based on the reason for the request and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.
Request forms, policies and procedures regarding the process can be found here. For more information, contact the student assignment office at 336-370-8303 or email StudentAssignment@gcsnc.com.
Reassignment does not apply to magnet schools. Magnet and choice applications are submitted between January and March for the following school year. More information on magnet schools can be found here.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
