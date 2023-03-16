Solomon Reaves, of Greensboro, North Carolina, has been nominated for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation’s 42nd College Television Awards.
The Foundation’s annual College Television Awards recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges across the country. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony April 1 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California.
Reaves has been nominated, along with two of his classmates from the University of North Carolina, in the Sports category for Sports Xtra. Reaves served as a producer on the project, which was selected from over 132 submissions from colleges and universities nationwide by Television Academy members.
Sports Xtra is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s weekly sports show, providing coverage, interviews, analysis and more on all UNC sports. The nominated episode, which aired March 7, 2022, highlights the North Carolina Tar Heels historic win against the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four, culminating in a campuswide celebration.
“When UNC made a run for the Final Four, it was the biggest weekend of our athletics that year and the best effort we put out focused on telling the story of that game," said Reaves.
“To receive the nomination was uniquely thrilling,” continued Reaves. “It’s a representation of all the hard work put in by myself, family and mentors in getting me to where I am. To win would just be that much sweeter.”
2023 College Television Awards nominees will also participate in a variety of professional-development activities from March 29-April 1, including a special screening of all nominated projects attended by members of the Television Academy, an industry-professionals networking breakfast, Hollywood studio visits, and additional career-enhancing activities before the red carpet awards show.
Nominees and winners of the 42nd College Television Awards automatically become members of the Television Academy Foundation's alumni family, gaining access to year-round networking opportunities, events and professional development resources. Prominent College Television Awards alumni include CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan director Patricia Riggen; Maya and the Three executive producer Jorge Gutierrez; and Love, Victor executive producer Jason Ensler.
