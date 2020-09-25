HIGH POINT, NC --Members of the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. are proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Student Essay Contest. The announcement date, Sept. 23rd, coincides with the celebration of the 94th birthday of John Coltrane, the saxophonist, composer and jazz icon. Seven middle and high school student musicians will receive a brand-new instrument for writing a compelling essay that expressed their personal passion for music and need for an instrument.
The winners are:
Richard Crabtree - Electric Guitar - 10th grade – High Point, NC
Penn Griffin School for the Arts (High Point, NC)
Miles Jennings - Alto Saxophone - 6th grade - High Point, NC
Phoenix Academy, (High Point, NC)
Larry Monroe - Baritone Saxophone - 11th grade - McLeansville, NC
Dudley High School, (Greensboro, NC)
Kyle Pemberton - Violin - 7th grade, High Point, NC
Forsyth Country Day School, (Winston Salem, NC)
Elisabeth Quails - French Horn - 9th grade, Lake Toxaway, NC
Rosman High School, (Rosman, NC)
Janet Sams - Euphonium - 10th grade, High Point, NC
High Point Central High School (High Point, NC)
John Wagner - Tuba - 12 grade - High Point, NC)
High Point Central High School (High Point, NC)
In past years, winners were presented with their instruments on stage during the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, named to honor of the musician who grew up in High Point, NC. The coronavirus forced the postponement of the 10th anniversary festival, scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Organizers decided to hold the contest even though there would not be a live event for the students to attend.
“We think it is so important that while at home our young people continue to develop their music skills,” Joe Williams, Friends of John Coltrane Board member explained. “Our hope is that we will encourage students to practice at home by providing new instruments to some who are in need.” The prizes are made possible by Bill Banks, along with KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer, and the festival sponsors. The Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that produces the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.
