UNCG Athletics Achieves 100% Participation
Greensboro, N.C. (September 29, 2020) – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Athletics Department achieved its goal of having 100 percent of its student-athletes who are eligible to vote register for the Nov. 3 election. Overall, 206 UNCG student-athletes registered from all 17 programs.
Spartan student-athletes understand the impact their vote can make towards improving social injustices. The national Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has encouraged student-athletes to exercise their right to vote during a tumultuous time in America.
“I am so proud of SAAC and the athletic department for reaching 100 percent voter registration,” UNCG SAAC president Maria Esch said. “Voting for our elected officials, local and national, is the cornerstone of American democracy and is a great first step in orchestrating larger changes in our country. While so many are still unjustly unable to cast their own ballots, I think it is so important that young people like us take to the polls and take action in our own communities to make a change.”
Following the NCAA’s lead, UNCG director of athletics Kim Record announced recently that there would be no athletic-related activities on Election Day.
“I am proud of our student-athletes,” Record said. “They understand their role as tomorrow's leaders. For many of them, this is their first opportunity to vote. They take this responsibility seriously.
Many of our staff and coaches supported this initiative, including Cole Henderson, who led with passion and persistence.”
Since returning to campus in August, several Spartan teams have created voting videos for social media. The women’s soccer and women’s basketball teams shared videos challenging their sport counterparts in the Southern Conference (SoCon) in a friendly competition to have 100 percent voter registration.
“Having 100 percent participation is rewarding as an athletics administrator working in the area of student-athlete development,” Henderson said. “We are working with UNCG’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement to host a Voting 101 workshop. Registering is just the first step. We are committed to maintaining the momentum until election day.”
Men's basketball coaches Wes Miller of UNCG and Will Jones of North Carolina A&T State and the Spartan and Aggie teams partnered to produce a public service announcement to encourage voter participation. The Civil Rights Museum was a perfect backdrop to share a powerful message about the importance of voting.
UNCG’s SAAC will encourage students to post photos on social media with their mail-in or absentee ballot sealed with the hashtag #letsgoVote.
