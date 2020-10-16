RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 23 new troopers at a graduation ceremony held for the 151st Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony culminated 33 weeks of dynamic training aimed at providing not only excellent law enforcement officers, but ambassadors for the state of North Carolina.
The closed ceremony was held at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium today in Raleigh. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the 27th commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.
“This group has overcome and persevered displaying a truly high level of character throughout their training,” said Colonel McNeill. “They will face many trials throughout their careers and of all the attributes they will need to succeed, this high level of character will most undoubtedly guide them through each of these trials.”
The cadets will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, November 4, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station can be found attached. Photographs of the graduating class can be found later today on the Patrol’s Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol
