WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. After a successful June of in-person camps, Spring Theatre's team is pleased to offer additional safe arts opportunities for our youth during the month of July! Camp options include: “Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trades Camp” from July 13-17, 2020 and “The Spring Theatre Variety Show” camp from July 20-24, 2020. Camps will be held daily from 1-4pm at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem, NC.
“We are pleased and excited that Spring Theatre will be holding its July summer camps in our theatre venues on the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts campus, in full compliance with the Governor’s social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Randy Eaddy, President and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “Because of the great flexibility of our multi-functional theatres, they can be configured for safety while remaining highly functional. Things went great last month for Spring Theatre’s series of mini-camps on our campus, and we both expect more of the same this month. Spring Theatre’s camps are a training ground for the next generation of performing artists, and The Arts Council is especially pleased to assist in that initiative,” Eaddy added.
Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre’s Artistic Director, and Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre’s Executive Director will run the camps. The camp will be limited to 27 students and 3 instructors, with no more than 9 students and one instructor in a room at a time. Special topics for "Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trade Camp" to include: Improv with Dan Beckmann, Playwriting with Grace Reasoner, Musical Theatre Dance with Erinn Dearth, Modern Dance with Kay Partridge, Comedy with Anna Hartle, Set Design basics with Bella Hart-Peck, Directing with Dan Beckmann, Tech Theatre with John Horseman, Choreography with Erinn Dearth, Photography with Dan Beckmann, Afro-Cuban dance with Kay Partridge, and Voice Acting with Erinn Dearth.
More information about the “Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trades Camp” and “The Spring Theatre Variety Show” camp, including how to register, can be found on Spring Theatre’s website at http://www.springtheatre.org/summercamps.html.
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
