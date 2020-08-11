WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre, founded in 2011, is proud to announce the establishment of the Livin’ the Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund. The Fund was established by the Livin’ the Dream Foundation as an investment in Spring Theatre’s outreach to the next generation of theatrical artists.
The Livin’ the Dream Foundation shares: “Leadership, teamwork, risk-taking, confidence, and self-esteem are traits that we want all of our kids to have. For many of us, we associate this with our kids playing team sports and the virtues that arise from having a common goal and persevering through competition. Theatre provides the same opportunity for kids whose passion lies away from the field but on the stage. It's important to offer kids of all backgrounds the opportunity to thrive and grow. Spring Theatre is doing that by offering camps and other opportunities for our youth. The Foundation is simply happy to help in making these dreams come true.”
Over the past nine years, Spring Theatre has worked with over 700 students grades Kindergarten through college; produced 35 stage productions and one feature length socially-distanced film with adult and youth performers; and hosted countless camps, classes, and showcases. In short: Spring Theatre has stayed true to its vision and spent the past nine years helping established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. With a passion for the next generation, one can see why this scholarship fund it such an asset to the Theatre’s work.
“Spring Theatre is humbled by the generosity of the Livin’ the Dream Foundation,” stated Carrie Leigh Dickey, Vice President of Spring Theatre’s Board, “This Fund comes at a pivotal time in the Theatre’s history as the Board has just launched work on visioning for the future. Knowing that groups such as the Livin’ the Dream Foundation want to come along side of us at this time is inspirational.” She paused and continued, “Because of the Foundation’s generosity, the lives of many young theatrical artist will be touched and forever changed.”
For opportunities on how to support the work of Spring Theatre or to donate to the Livin’ the Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund, please contact Carrie Leigh Dickey, Vice President of the Board, at designer@carrieleighdickey.com.
ABOUT SPRING THEATRE
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.