School will use prize funds to implement mentoring program
Greensboro, N.C. – Southern High is this year’s winner of the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award. The award was announced today during a virtual State of Our Community event sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The Humphrey Award is based on 10 objective data-driven performance metrics that measure the progress each high school makes from year to year in areas such as End of Course proficiency, Advanced Placement exam participation, and graduation rates. This year, the committee chose to consider some additional criteria such as how the school indicated it might use award funds to serve diverse student populations during the COVID 19 pandemic. The committee also considered how the school proposed to engage community partners in doing so.
Southern High showed progress in decreasing the achievement gap, with major gains in biology proficiency among Hispanic (5.8 percentage points) and multi-racial (12.2 percentage points) students. Black and White students and students with disabilities also showed gains of three percentage points or more in English II proficiency. In addition, Southern High greatly reduced the number of lost instructional days for students, including an overall reduction of 485 days and a decrease in the number of days lost for out-of-school suspensions by 391 days.
The school will receive $12,000 to implement a mentoring program called the SG Linked Program to support incoming freshmen. Pairs of upperclassmen who have been trained in leadership skills will mentor small groups of freshmen with the goal of improving student engagement, increasing attendance and reducing the drop-out rate.
“The staff at Southern Guilford are excited to be recognized for our hard work to boost student achievement and increase parent involvement, and to be able to implement a program that will allow us to do even greater things for our students,” said Principal Brian Muller. “Thank you to the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro for their support of our schools.”
Hubert B. “Hugh” Humphrey was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation from 1981 until he passed away in 2003. Revered by fellow trustees and staff, Humphrey also served as legal counsel to the foundation. In November 2003, the trustees created the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award to honor his dedication. The Foundation established a fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which is used each year to support the cash award.
