School is one of only two in the state to earn title from Character.org
Greensboro, N.C. – Southeast High is one of only 76 schools in the country and two in North Carolina to be named a 2021 State School of Character by Character.org. Southeast High joins 18 other GCS schools that have been named State Schools of Character since 2014.
To earn the title, the school was evaluated based on 11 principles for fostering character in school culture. In its evaluation, Southeast High was commended for strength in shared leadership, ownership and intentional long-range support of its character education efforts.
“The school staff, students and community have done an excellent job of creating a culture of character core values integrated daily into all aspects of the school,” states the evaluation. “Ongoing reflection of what has been effective and what needs still exist promotes continuous improvement and has helped to establish the core values as a foundational norm in the school community.”
Southeast High participates in a variety of school-wide service-learning projects, including the Falcon Cup, which engages students in friendly competition to raise awareness about global issues. Groups of students submit service learning projects that they believe will make the biggest difference for their charity or organization. The winners receive the Falcon Cup trophy and bragging rights.
Says assistant principal Jana Tasich, “We look at it as, ‘Think Global, Act Local.’ It has been a fun competition where everyone wins; students make an impact in the community and organizations/charities are able to receive funds they desperately need.”
Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate. Southeast High and other state-level honorees will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction, National School of Character, which will be announced in May.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.