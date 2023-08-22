School Recognized for Work to Increase Graduation Rate
Greensboro, N.C. – Southeastern Guilford High is this year’s winner of the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award. Superintendent Oakley presented the award on Tuesday during the annual State of Our Community event sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The Humphrey Award is designed to “enhance a comprehensive school improvement plan that supports collaboration and leads toward improved student achievement.” A selection committee reviews certain academic metrics and considers how each school plans to engage the community, serve diverse student populations and improve student outcomes.
Principal Christopher Scott took the helm of Southeast before the 2022-2023 school year. Throughout the year, he and the school’s new administrative team utilized input from stakeholders to honor the history of the school, address concerns from stakeholders and implement research-based high-yield strategies to support staff and students. The strategies played a role in improving the graduation rate, lost instructional days and teacher retention.
“I am proud of the Southeast Guilford High School team and the leadership of Principal Scott. Over the last year, they have implemented a robust set of strategies to improve academic performance while supporting the well-being of students,” Superintendent Oakley said.
The school will receive $12,000, which it will use to focus on student support. The school plans to update the space students use for E-therapy sessions and install sensory boxes for students in each administrator and counseling office. It also plans to use the money to support its attendance plan and improve the transition from middle to high school by hosting quarterly meetings for first-year students and their families.
Hubert B. “Hugh” Humphrey was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation from 1981 until he passed away in 2003. Revered by fellow trustees and staff, Humphrey also served as legal counsel to the foundation. In November 2003, the trustees created the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award to honor his dedication. The Foundation established a fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which is used each year to support the cash award.
