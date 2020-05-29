In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC is providing teachers with necessary supplies for students to continue learning at home
To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Greensboro, seven teachers at five schools received a total donation of $821 including:
- Keeley Duckworth at Claxton Elementary School for the project "Art tells a Story... and a Myth?"
- Randy Laws at Guilford Child Development - Elm Street for the project "Books, Books, Books!"
- Shenita Hood at Guilford Child Development: Poplar Grove for the project "Kindergarten Here We Come!"
- Hetty Scopel at Hunter Elementary School for the project "Mindful. Kind. Accepted. Inspired."
- Hodgson Glenn at Hunter Elementary School for the project "Book Nook - Art & Literacy"
- Lynda Whittington at Hunter Elementary School for the project "Sensory Pathways to Improve Learning"
- Lynda Whittington at Hunter Elementary School for the project "Sensory Pathways to Improve Learning (Part 2)"
- Yvonne Stewart at Sedgefield Elementary School for the project "Little Hands Working Hard"
In High Point, three teachers at three schools received a total donation of $391 including:
- Kimberly Evans at Allen Jay Elementary School for the project "Let's Go To Kindergarten Ready"
- Nikkia Mack at Oak View Elementary School for the project "Eyes and Ears Wide Open"
- Nicole Leone at Phoenix Academy (2-5) for the project "School Supplies to Succeed"
- Nicole Leone at Phoenix Academy (2-5) for the project "Let's Lego our Brains!"
In Kernersville, two teachers at two schools received a total donation of $163 including:
- Peggy Norris at Kernersville Elementary School for the project "Code This Mouse!"
- Amanda Reaves at Union Cross Elementary for the project "Action Based Learning!"
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC's $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year."
SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in communities in need of support.
About SONIC® Drive-In
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.
For more information, visit www.sonicdrivein.com and InspiredBrands.com.
