Sharpe Outcry: Community calls for school board member’s resignation

“I am not a fact-checker,” responded Guilford County Board of Education representative Anita Sharpe when YES! Weekly asked if she still believed a widely-debunked claim she shared on Facebook.
On Jan. 10, Sharpe, a Republican representing District 2, publicly posted a YouTube video in which Thomas McInerney, a retired U.S. Airforce Lieutenant General, and former FOX News analyst who has advised the Trump campaign, made multiple false claims about the siege of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
In the video, which was later removed by both YouTube and Facebook, McInerney speaks to a group of eight un-masked people and makes the following statement about Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi:
“They're trying to get him out on the 25th Amendment or to impeach him. Why? Because on Wednesday, they took Pelosi's laptop. She's frantic. There were some people in there that were special forces, mixed with Antifa, and they took her laptop, and they have that data."
According to McInerney, the laptop contained compromising information, and that was why Pelosi was pushing to impeach Donald Trump.
The claim that U.S. Special Forces seized Pelosi’s laptop has been debunked by PolitiFact and AFP Fact Check, among others. On Jan. 13, U.S. Special Forces Operations Command spokesman Ken McGraw told USA TODAY that special forces had nothing to do with the missing laptop. The FBI has stated there is no basis for claims that the MAGA mob was “Antifa.”
McInerney, who was fired from FOX News for making false statements about John McCain, has a history of promoting baseless claims, including that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. On Nov. 30, 2020, he called on Donald Trump to suspend habeas corpus, declare martial law, and suspend the Electoral College vote count and the Inauguration.
In the video shared by Sharpe, McInerney also claimed that Democrats worked with the Chinese government to create COVID-19. As a result, he said, Trump is using the Capitol insurrection aftermath to pursue justice. The now-deleted video source is unclear, but the earliest known post to YouTube was on Jan. 8 by Ann Vandersteel. She previously promoted the previous version of QAnon, known as Pizzagate.
Two days after it first appeared, Anita Sharpe shared it on Facebook. She was widely criticized, both in the comments on her post and by activists in Greensboro.
On January 11, Cherizar Crippen, administrator of the Facebook group Black Lives Matter Greensboro, shared Sharpe’s post and commented:
“Anita Sharpe is an open supporter of domestic terrorism. Ever wonder why our schools are underserved? Our children criminalized? When we say the WHOLE damn system is guilty as hell, we speak truth to power.”
That same day, Rev. Greg Drumwright, pastor at the Citadel of Praise Church & Campus Ministry in Greensboro, publicly shared screenshots of Sharpe’s post with the following comment:
“Members of the community call for School Board member Anita Sharpe to resign for promoting this. She actually DOUBLED DOWN ON HER SUPPORT IN THE COMMENTS TOO”
This writer then searched for examples of the alleged “doubling-down” but found none. When questioned about this, Sharpe said she was neither aware of nor responsible for the deletion. “I guess Facebook removed it.”
When asked about Drumwright’s call to resign, Sharpe tersely dismissed his criticism with “didn’t he lose?” referring to his unsuccessful 2018 campaign run to unseat her as the Board’s District 2 Representative.
“I have first amendment rights unless being elected changes that.”
Sharpe echoed this statement in a Jan. 13 Facebook post, in which she wrote: “Question, does being in an elected person bring an end to a person’s first amendment rights? Just askin.(sic)”
This isn’t the first time Sharpe’s words have landed her in trouble. In the fall of 2017, community leaders from clergy and civil rights groups, including Rev. Laverne Carter and Rev. Cardes Brown, and Guilford County Commissioners Carlvena Foster, Skip Alston, and Carolyn Coleman, called for Sharpe’s resignation. The impetus was a leaked email Sharpe sent to a Guilford County employee, in which Sharpe urged the firing of Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras. In it, Sharpe wrote, “Unfortunately, we have four votes to fire the superintendent but cannot seem to get the 5th vote” and “I encourage you to delete this email on your end, and I intend to delete it on mine. (Against the law for me, but these are extenuating times).” In a later apology for this action, Sharpe stated: “There are not now, nor have there ever been, to my knowledge, four votes to fire the superintendent.” But rather than explaining why she made a false statement, she then attempted to direct attention to the question of how the email had been leaked.
Deena Hayes-Greene, Chair of the Guilford County Schools Board of Education, referred to both the 2017 controversy and this one when YES! Weekly asked her for comment on Sharpe’s actions.
“I’m not commenting on board behavior as the chair of the board,” said Hayes-Greene in a Wednesday phone call. “That is something that the board would have to have some discussion about, but I am absolutely disappointed as an elected official.”
Hayes-Greene stressed that, while elected officials are indeed protected by the First Amendment, “I think we are simultaneously expected to rise above some of our personal positions as we are considering how we are understood by the public.” She also said that a board position comes with “an enormous amount of accountability and responsibility” and that “there are things that are expected of us, and I expect that of us as board members.”
Of the Board’s District 2 representative, Hayes-Greene said, “This Ms. Sharpe is not Ms. Sharpe I started on the school board with back in 2002.”
Hayes-Greene stated that, over the years, “Anita has been, I’ll say, prickly, but she has been no-nonsense about things that have been a priority for her and has stuck with that. We know how she is, her background in bookkeeping and finance has shown up in her due diligence around the budget, school construction, and those type of things. And the Anita I knew in 2002 supported the African-American Male Initiative and how we worked that out and the analysis that we presented. As a matter of fact, I had a sign in my yard and supported Anita Sharpe over a Democrat in one of these elections. So, this Anita Sharpe is not the Anita Sharpe that I knew.”
Hayes-Greene then referred to the 2017 incident in which Sharpe “engaged one of our employees in a discussion about getting rid of her boss,” adding “if it was just one thing, I would be disappointed, but this pattern of behavior and the demeanor and attitude she brings to meetings is, I think, unfortunate.”
