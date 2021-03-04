Winners include Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard L.L.P., City of Greensboro, Cone Health System, Guilford County Schools, Lincoln Financial Group, Morrisette Paper, and Syngenta
Greensboro, NC (March 4, 2021) – Seven local United Way of Greater Greensboro community partners were honored with Spirit of North Carolina Awards at United Way of North Carolina’s annual award event on March 3, 2021.
On a yearly basis, United Way of North Carolina recognizes organizations that have succeeded in raising funds to support their community and have dedicated themselves to being part of the long-term solution to build stronger communities.
“This year’s winners stepped up to support local children, families, and adults even when their own business and employees faced extreme challenges. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and care for the greater Greensboro community,” said Julia Thomas, Campaign Director at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
Leading beyond the traditional fundraising campaign, these winners created opportunities to educate employees on community needs, led by those at the top of the organizational chart; motivated campaign participants to give by exposing them to real stories of need; and provided volunteer opportunities so that donors could offer their knowledge and their hands to serve their community.
Local Spirit of NC Award winners include:
Creative Kickoff/Volunteer Event
- Syngenta- Syngenta is no stranger to thinking outside of the box, so it did not come to a surprise that they continued to outdo themselves even in a virtual world. As one of the first companies to help kick off United Way of Greater Greensboro’s campaign, their virtual kickoff and prize giveaway was an extraordinary way to start off the year. The kickoff event’s buzz rang the length of the campaign and contributed to this year’s high participation rate.
Building Campaign Momentum with Engaged Leadership & Employees
- Guilford County Schools- Guilford County Schools is a giving organization with a culture of philanthropy and community service which is exhibited not only by their Superintendent, Board of Education, Executive Leadership Team, and principals but also in their more than 9,900 employees and the more than 73,000 students in grades PreK-12. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, their leadership has stepped up to be advocates in the fight to end poverty and to continue to push forward in helping those who are less fortunate. They continue to lead by example as one of the top fundraising school systems in North Carolina.
- Cone Health System- Considering the pandemic and the pressing focus it has a health system, Cone Health’s senior leaders still made time for promoting the United Way campaign and the impact employees’ gifts can make on the community. The campaign switched to being 100% virtual this year to limit social gatherings during the pandemic, but Cone Health found a way to be creative and speak to employees. The CEO, campus presidents, campaign chairs and other high-level staff kicked off the campaign with personal videos which were shared with all staff about why they personally give and encouraging others to do the same. Senior leaders also shared about the United Way campaign in all staff meetings occurring during the campaign. The campaign’s success was due in large part to Cone Health’s many leaders.
- Morrisette Paper– The Morrisette family have been long-time United Way Tocqueville donors. In addition to their personal giving, they run an employee campaign at their local business, Morrisette Paper, give a corporate gift and also offer a corporate match for those employees who give. For the past two years, the Morrisette’s have served as United Way’s Campaign Chairs and generously underwrote the car that United Way of Greater Greensboro offers to all donors as a giveaway incentive. Leading by example and showing their personal commitment has resonated with their employees has led to high participation in their employee giving campaign.
Investment in Long-term Sustainable Impact
- Lincoln Financial Group– Lincoln Financial Group has invested in United Way for nearly a century. Formerly Jefferson Pilot, they were a founding member of the Greensboro Community Chest. Not only are they generous with their longstanding corporate foundation support, but they also encourage employees’ participation in the workplace campaign and volunteering with and joining nonprofit boards throughout the community, thus ensuring a community that is supported in all aspects. As a guiding principle, Lincoln values diversity within their organization and through their hiring practices. Because of this diversity, this mindset extends to diverse philanthropic giving and volunteerism, ensuring that their investments are spread throughout the community and resulting in high impact and strong outcomes.
Extraordinary & Courageous Community Response amid COVID-19
- City of Greensboro– City of Greensboro has been a long-standing partner with United Way of Greater Greensboro, and we are so appreciative of their rapid response to COVID-19. Department by department, they each played a critical role in keeping their residents as safe, and healthy as possible. Early in the pandemic, United Way of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro established the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund. Donations were used to support local children and families impacted by the virus. United Way and the City also formed a Virus Relief Taskforce to determine ongoing needs and fund distribution.
Campaign/Engagement Growth
- Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard L.L.P.- Brooks Pierce’s 2020 United Way Campaign increased totals dollars raised by about 4% in the middle of a pandemic. They also increase their participation rate by over 11%. During our current pandemic, Brooks Pierce has tirelessly worked to raise more than $100,000 for United Way to end generational poverty in the Greater Greensboro area.
New criteria were established this year for selection of Spirit of North Carolina Winners. As local United Ways are heavily focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for racial equity, building engagement in a virtual environment, and ensuring employee productivity and health while working from home, this change was necessary to better complement today’s reality. Individual United Ways determined their own Spirit of NC winners. All winners were selected within the 6 categories offered and met the criteria outlined.
For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award and to view a complete list of winners, visit https://www.unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
