SATURDAYS
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter J in Little Red Schoolhouse
Join us for a 15-30 minute program themed round one letter of the alphabet and the artifact or topic of the day! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse, and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. This free, drop-in event is especially for ages 3-5.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m.
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours
Local historian Glenn Chavis offers his monthly guided tours of Historic Washington Street. The tour begins at Jackie's Place (607 E. Washington St.).
SATURDAY
Sept. 11 - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Corn Husk Doll Making
Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used the natural environment to make toys. Our costumed interpreters will show you how to make your own corn husk doll to take home! All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Let’s Color! in Little Red Schoolhouse
Get out your markers, colored pencils, and crayons! Bring your creativity and come color and draw with us. Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse, and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23 - 7 p.m.
“Chasing Trane” documentary showing
Celebrate John Coltrane’s birthday with us! View the 2016 documentary on jazz legend and High Pointer, John Coltrane. Film includes commentary from Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornell West, Bill Clinton and others. All ages welcome to this free event.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25 - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tools of the Trade
This mini tradeshow will highlight blacksmithing, chair caning, wood working, and shoemaking with costumed interpreters including special guests, Jerome Bias and Mike Fox. Come learn about the tools and see them in use by our tradesmen of 18th and 19th century North Carolina. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Let’s Craft! Create your own Tool Kit in Little Red Schoolhouse
Before you start any project you have to make sure you’re prepared. Choose your tools and put together your very own Tool Kit to take home! Due to COVID-19 safety masks are required inside Little Red Schoolhouse, and there is a 15-person limit inside of the building. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
