SEPTEMBER CLASSES AT CAN-NC
Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a wide variety of classes for aging adults at their Greensboro campus this fall. CAN-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections, and improve overall well-being. We’re offering classes in movement, chair yoga, painting, printmaking, wood burning, and more.
Thanks to a grant from the Harris and Frances Block Foundation as well as sponsorships from HealthTeam Advantage and Alignment Health, CAN-NC is able to offer some free and reduced rate classes to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. To learn more, visit us online at https://can-nc.org/classes. For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
CAN-NC aims to create a healthier, more positive aging experience with creativity as the catalyst. Adult learners of all ability levels are internally motivated and self-directed, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and life experiences to learning. The creative arts give them a platform to share their voice and pass their legacy to the next generation. Our professionally trained teaching artists respect this and encourage incorporating life history into the art-making process whenever possible. CAN-NC fulfills its mission by educating others about the field of creative aging and offering a wide array of creative opportunities to help older adults stay socially, emotionally, and civically engaged.
