Senate Bill 37 advanced to a final Senate vote on Tuesday.
Greensboro – On Thursday afternoon, Senator Michael Garrett (D-Guilford) voted against Senate Bill 37 on the Senate floor. If enacted, the bill will force all public school systems in the state to offer in-person classes to students within 15 days of passage, regardless of objections from local school administrators and public health officials. Additionally, teachers who have yet to receive a coronavirus vaccination may be asked to resume in-person instruction without that critical safety measure.
Following his “No” vote on Thursday, Senator Garrett said, “While I, along with parents, students, and educators want to see all kids back in classrooms for in-person instruction as soon as possible, this bill ties the hands of local school systems and public health professionals when it comes to keeping our community safe.”
Senator Garrett offered a more detailed description of his reason for voting “No” on his Facebook page.
Senate Bill 37 passed its second reading by a vote of 29 to 16 on Thursday. A final Senate vote on the bill, its “third reading,” is scheduled to take place during the Senate legislative session on Tuesday, February 9th.
