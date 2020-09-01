Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org made the donation possible
Greensboro, N.C. – Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, through its partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org, has donated $10,000 toward school supplies to Sedgefield Elementary in celebration of its new store now open in Greensboro at 1214 Bridford Pkwy.
The $10,000 donation will be equally divided among all the teachers at Sedgefield. This should provide each teacher with approximately $333 to purchase supplies they need.
A 2019 analysis by the Economic Policy Institute showed that across the country, educators spend an average of $459 of their own money buying supplies.
“On behalf of Sedgefield Elementary, I would like to thank our new Burlington store and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” said Principal Jamyle Acevedo. “The supplies our teachers will be able to purchase with this money will be invaluable to our students. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”
Principal Acevedo and representatives from Burlington announced the news to all Sedgefield teachers via a zoom call today.
Burlington is committed to supporting education through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Each time Burlington opens a new store, they celebrate by adopting and funding a local elementary school in the market.
About AdoptAClassroom.org
A national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 739 stores (which included 11 temporarily closed stores) as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of inseason, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
