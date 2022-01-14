“Second Dream Job”: GCS Superintendent takes CEO position at The Innovation Project
By Chanel Davis
On Friday afternoon, it was announced that Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras would be leaving at the end of the 2021-2022 school year to lead The Innovation Project (TIP), a nonprofit collaborative working group of state school districts superintendents and their teams, as its next Chief Executive Officer. She credited GCS staff members with her success and said she looks forward to working at TIP.
“Nothing I’ve been given credit for as a leader could’ve been accomplished without them. I’ve simply provided vision, and our equity warriors used all of their time, skill, and talent to eradicate the many enduring challenges and inequities too many of our students face. Inequities exacerbated by the pandemic. I am grateful now to step into the role of CEO at TIP. TIP is an organization with an extraordinary legacy and significant human, social and political capital. At TIP, we invited adults and children to think, act and work in new ways to achieve outside gains and student outcomes and eradicate racial achievement gaps that ultimately hold us all back from realizing our individual and collective potential,” she said. “I can not believe that I am blessed with the opportunity to have a second dream job. I thank all of GCS’s community partners who have been so generous with their support over these five and a half years… There are simply too many people and organizations to name individually. Most of all, I thank the parents for entrusting your children to us and supporting us through this pandemic. To the students, I say what I always say - I love you, I believe in you, and I will never, ever give up on a single one of you. You are why we do this work. Keep making me proud.”
TIP, co-founded by Gerry Hancock and Ann McColl, was created in 2015 to “provide a space for forward-thinking superintendents to address complex challenges in public education through innovation and collaboration.” The organization currently services 17 district members and a number of state employees, contractors, and others involved in or with expertise in educational leadership, policy, and program development.
"We are excited that Dr. Contreras will be lending her experience and expertise to The Innovation Project,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, Chair of TIP’s Board of Directors and Superintendent of Mt. Airy City Schools. “She is a well-known leader throughout the country and has led efforts in innovation and equity in her amazing career. The Innovation Project is a national leader in innovation, and Dr. Contreras will continue to champion work for children through this great superintendent-led organization."
Contreras began her career as a high school English teacher before becoming a principal, and later a district leader, in Rockford, Illinois. She served as a chief academic officer in school districts in Georgia and Rhode Island.
She made history as the first woman of color to lead New York’s Syracuse City School District from 2011-2016 as its superintendent and later became the first woman, person of Latina heritage, and the first superintendent with a disability to lead Guilford County Schools in 2016.
Contreras earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis, and a master's in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin at Madison; a master's in English literature and English education and a bachelor's in English literature from the State University of New York at Binghamton.
When asked what she’d miss the most when she left, she said it would be the children but admitted that she’s most proud of the community partnerships that have been made over the past almost six years.
“I love being around the students. I love being in the schools. I think the work that I’m most proud of is the work that the board of education has done with the board of county commissioners to get the first bond passed and seeing the schematic designs for the first few schools,” Contreras said. “I’m already proud because I am confident that this community believes in the schools, the children, they support educators, that they are going to support this $1.7 Billion bond referendum so that our students have great places to learn and our students have great places to teach. So I'm proud of the work we did with the facilities.”
According to the release, Guilford County Schools has increased academic achievement in all tested subject areas at all levels and for all demographic groups (2019), and successfully narrowed black-white and Hispanic-white achievement gaps. The district has dramatically increased student participation in tuition-free dual enrollment programs, achieved a graduation rate of 91.5%, and set a district record with seniors earning more than $193 million in college scholarships and grants.
“It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside Dr. Contreras for the last five and half years. A superintendent of her caliber, her commitment, her dedication, her passion for children, her courageous and bold leadership will be incredibly, incredibly difficult to replace. We value the work that she has done in this district under unprecedented circumstances. Yet still moved us forward,” said Deena Hayes Greene, chairwoman of GCS Board of Education. “We know that she will continue to work on behalf of public education. Of children. Of those who have been the most marginalized and left behind in addition to caring for and improving the educational environment for all students. We know that she will continue to do this work.”
At this time, the board does not have a time frame for a search process or Contreras replacement considering the sudden announcement.
“We’re just now having this discussion, and I think the full board needs to have the opportunity to at least absorb this information and then have some conversation about a process,” Hayes-Greene said.
Winston McGregor, At-Large Board of Education member and president of the Guilford Education Alliance, said that she’s grateful for the transition period that the board is being given and that it is up to the community to help make its superintendent successful.
“I’m grateful that Dr. Contreras has given us this length of a ramp to adjust in transition and to think and act really clearly so that we can continue the work that’s happening. I would just add that when Dr. Contreras came almost six years ago, I was not on the board of ed, but I was at the Guilford Education Alliance, and at the time I said her success depends as much on us as a community as it does her and I believe that about all superintendents,” McGregor said. “I have seen where this community - business, philanthropic leaders, parents, faith leaders, students, principals - have poured into our kids over the last five and a half, six years. I think we own the responsibility as a community to continue this work. Dr. Contreras has extraordinary vision but I think what’s most extraordinary about her is she actually is able to translate that vision into action and to call us and show us how to take very concrete steps to move things forward and she has taught us that. That we can move forward on things that almost seem daunting or too big to accomplish. We need to continue that work and to own that responsibility.”
Contreras will continue to lead GCS through the end of the academic year and will start with TIP in August 2022.
