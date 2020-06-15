Winston-Salem, NC — For graduating art students from high school to graduate school, the spring semester has been a uniquely challenging time. Student showcases and senior thesis exhibitions across the country have been canceled, and while some have been rescheduled, many students won’t have the opportunity to see their artwork displayed in public.
To make sure they don’t miss out entirely, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art is launching SECCA Student Showcase 2020 – a virtual exhibition open to graduating high school, BFA, and MFRA students in art and design fields. While there is no replacement for a physical exhibition, we hope this project will bring light to the diversity of artistic talent, dedication, and vision in the Class of 2020.
Submissions are now open and will remain open for four weeks. Friday, July 10 is the final day to submit artwork for consideration.
An overall “Best In Show” distinction will be awarded by a small jury pool comprised of SECCA curatorial and education staff, as well as professionals from other regional arts organizations. The “Best In Show” artist will receive a $500 cash prize.
The virtual exhibition will also be open to the public for voting. The artwork receiving the most votes will receive the “People’s Choice” distinction and a $100 cash prize.
Art and design students wishing to have their work included in the SECCA Student Showcase 2020 virtual exhibition may visit the SECCA website for more information at http://secca.org/studentshowcase.
SECCA will share submissions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks, follow along on Instagram (@SECCAcontempart).
For additional information, please email SECCA Director of Programs and Audience Engagement Alex Brown at alexander.brown@ncdcr.gov
ABOUT SECCA
Founded in 1956, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a front-row seat to the arts of our time. Through visual art exhibitions, film, music, dance, theater, and education, SECCA starts conversations that engage diverse communities and perspectives. SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
