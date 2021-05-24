HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 21, 2021) – The High Point Public Library will host a film class for teens (ages 13-18) to learn how to write, film and edit a short film on their phone. Registration is required and already open on the library’s website and Teen Garage Facebook page.
Classes include:
- Developing Your Idea: Thursday, June 17, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom as she discusses how to develop an idea for your movie.
- Introduction to Script Writing: Thursday, June 29, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom as she discusses how to begin writing your script
- Script Writing Check-In: Thursday, July 1, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom to ask any questions you may have about your script.
- Storyboarding Your Script: Thursday, July 8, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom as she discusses how to create a storyboard for your script for when you begin filming.
- Introduction to Filming: Thursday, July 15, at noon
Watch a pre-recording of Kathryn discussing how to begin filming your movie. Remember, all of this is being done right on your phone.
- Filming Check-In: Thursday, July 22, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom to ask any questions you may have about the filming process.
- Editing: Thursday, July 29, at noon
Join Kathryn on Zoom as she goes over how to edit your film and prepare it to be a movie
- Screen to Screen Film Festival: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum
Join us at the High Point Museum, where we celebrate the hard work you put into your films this summer. Bring chairs and blankets as we gather outside in the park.
This film class is free and open to teens ages 13-18. More information can be found on the library’s website.
