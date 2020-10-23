OCTOBER 23, 2020 – Fall is prime time for college exploration and application completion. To help high schoolers navigate those processes, Say Yes Guilford is proud to bring back the fall college expo with a virtual twist. Families are invited to Say Yes to College: Virtual College Expo Thursday, October 29 3-4:15pm.
University partners will share admission requirements and tips for submitting a competitive application. There will also be time for questions. Partners joining the virtual college expo include:
· Greensboro College
· Guilford College
· Guilford Technical Community College
· High Point University
· NC A&T State University
· UNC Chapel Hill
· UNC Greensboro
· Wake Forest University
Registration is required for this free event at sayyesguilford.org/college-expo.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million. Say Yes Guilford registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
