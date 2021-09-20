SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 – Say Yes Guilford Scholarship Registration opens for students in two weeks. Guilford County Schools’ families can learn about the scholarship model and the application process at an information session on Thursday, September 23.
The Say Yes Guilford Scholarship Information session is free, but registration is required for this online event. Families can register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has partnered with GCS to provide thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep and financial aid workshops, and career counseling to students. Thanks to generous community support SYG has awarded more than $11.4 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $25.4 million for a total scholarship impact of more than $36.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
