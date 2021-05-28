MAY 27, 2021 – Guilford County Schools seniors have through Tuesday, June 1 to register for Say Yes Guilford Scholarships. Additionally, seniors who have previously registered should return to the scholarship platform and indicate their college choice by June 1. Registration is available at sayyesguilford.org.
Say Yes Guilford works closely year-round with Guilford County Schools to increase graduates’ postsecondary success, and every GCS high school has graduates who are continuing their education with Say Yes Guilford support – $8.7 million among more than 1400 students in the 2019-20 school year alone.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021 at sayyesguilford.org.
