GREENSBORO,NC – Say Yes Guilford’s scholarship registration deadline is only days away. Graduating Guilford County Schools’ seniors should visit sayyesguilford.org/scholarshipregistration by June 1 to apply for the scholarship. Eligible graduates can receive up to a full-tuition scholarship after Pell, state and institutional aid to any North Carolina public institution or one of Say Yes Guilford’s more than 100 private college and university partners.
GCS seniors should go to sayyesguilford.org/scholarshipregistration and click on the link to the registration portal. The process takes only a few minutes. Students also need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), also accessible from sayyesguilford.org.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over $8.6 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with over 100 private colleges and universities provided another $11.3 million for a total impact of over $20 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.