Say Yes Guilford Presents Free FAFSA Workshop
OCTOBER 27, 2021 – Guilford County Schools’ seniors can get free help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). On Tues., Nov. 9 Say Yes Guilford will join Guilford County Schools, the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), and the College Advising Corps to present a free, interactive workshop that will walk families through the FAFSA step by step.
The Line-by-Line FAFSA Walkthrough will take place, via Zoom, November 9th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration for this free event is open now at sayyesguilford.org/events.
GCS seniors can also now register for Say Yes Guilford Scholarships. Students can begin their application at sayyesguilford.org. The portal is open until June 1, 2022. As part of the application, students must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Say Yes Guilford offers free, in-person, and virtual workshops to help students prepare for college and complete scholarship and financial aid applications. Find an up-to-date list of opportunities at sayyesguilford.org/events.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has partnered with GCS to provide thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep and financial aid workshops, and career counseling to students. Thanks to generous community support SYG has awarded more than $11.4 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $25.4 million for a total scholarship impact of more than $36.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career, and life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.