AUGUST 24, 2021 – Say Yes Guilford is proud to again offer our Free Virtual Tutoring Program to Guilford County Schools’ (GCS) students. The tutoring is free and open to any GCS student in kindergarten through 5thgrade. Parents can register online now at sayyesguilford.org. Tutoring begins September 20.
GCS Service-learning students and community volunteers to work with students in one-hour intervals, weekdays 3-7pm. All tutors will complete a GCS approved background check prior to working with students.
Sessions will take place one-on-one via Google Meet, and parents can register students now. Tutoring begins September 20 and will continue through the fall semester.
GCS students wishing to earn service-learning hours and community volunteers can also register now to assist students. That link is also available on sayyesguilford.org.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has partnered with GCS to provide thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep and financial aid workshops, and career counseling to students. Thanks to generous community support SYG has awarded more than $11.4 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $25.4 million for a total scholarship impact of more than $36.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
