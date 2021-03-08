MARCH 5, 2021 – High school seniors still thinking about their options after graduation will want to attend two upcoming, free workshops. Say Yes Guilford presents Exploring Community Colleges Thurs., Mar. 11 and Understanding Your Financial Aid Award Package Thurs., Mar. 25.
In Exploring Community Colleges will gain a better understanding of the benefits of attending Guilford Technical Community College. They will also have the chance to ask questions. Understanding Your Financial Aid Award Package offers families the chance to compare award offers with financial aid professionals.
Say Yes Guilford is proud to partner once again with Guilford County Schools, the College Foundation of North Carolina and the College Advising Corps to offer these free sessions for GCS students.
The College Kickoff Series is free, and all sessions will take place on Zoom. Students can register at sayyesguilford.org/collegekickoffseries/.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
