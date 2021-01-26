Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC – A high test score can give students applying to college an edge in the admissions process. Say Yes Guilford is pleased to offer Guilford County Schools’ students another opportunity to improve their scores with the Free ACT Prep Academy.
GCS sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to register for this free class happening Wednesday, February 3rd 2-3:00 P.M. Space is limited, so registration is required at sayyesguilford.org/testprep.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
