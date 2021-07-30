Sawtooth School for Visual Art is presenting two events related to the creation of large-scale prints between Aug. 10 and Sept. 11 in Winston-Salem.
Sawtooth teacher Kim Varnadoe will present Woodcuts and Large Scale Community Printing on Tuesdays 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10-31 to get students and woodcuts ready for the Industrial Hill Block Party on Sept. 11.
There, Steve McKenzie, aka the Rainbow Roller, will create large-scale prints – including a banner that will hang at the Sawtooth – using a construction-grade steamroller instead of a press.
“It is a really fun way to make large prints outside,” said Leslie Smith, the Sawtooth’s director of Graphics and Textiles.
Sawtooth will produce two prints at the Sept. 11 event. One will be a large-scale monotype that anyone at the block party can help create on site. The second will be a woodcut print, with blocks prepared by students at Sawtooth who will have taken the woodcut class with Varnadoe in preparation for the event.
Varnadoe, a recently retired professor of Art at Salem College, received her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Memphis. She has worked with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques for more than 30 years, often combining the two processes in her artwork.
The woodcuts class, $160 for the public and $144 for members, will be in Print Studio 204 at 205 N. Spruce St. Supplies will be provided. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/rainbowrollprint .
For more information, visit www.sawtooth.com .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
