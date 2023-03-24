WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 23, 2023)—Faculty and friends from the Salem College School of Music will present “An Evening of New Music” on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in the Shirley Auditorium inside the Salem Academy and College Elberson Fine Arts Center and is free and open to the public.
“An Evening of New Music” is part of the Sandresky Faculty Artist Series and will feature new music by living composers, including works by Margaret Sandresky, Libby Larsen, Samuel Taylor and Steven Landis. Performers for the concert include: Barbara Lister-Sink, Timothy Olsen, Kristin Schwecke, Samuel Taylor, Patrick Schell, Jonathan Blake Borton, Amy Zigler and members of the Winnfield Quartet.
“The School of Music began presenting an annual concert featuring contemporary classical music in 2016. This quickly became an annual tradition, but it was put on hold in the spring of 2020 with the shift to online learning during the early months of the pandemic,” said Amy E. Zigler, Ph.D., Salem College associate professor of music. “We are delighted to finally be back on stage, performing exciting new music by living composers including current and former Salem College faculty.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the nation’s oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. Salem College provides a liberal arts education with a distinctive focus on health across the curriculum and co-curriculum, preparing students to make the world a better, healthier and more equitable place. Salem College is the only national liberal arts college exclusively focused on developing the health leaders of tomorrow. Salem Academy is intentionally focused on STEAM to transform students’ education through the holistic integration of rigorous academic and cocurricular experiences that build character and leadership.
For more than 250 years, Salem Academy and College has empowered and prepared girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations and lead. Salem Academy and College is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant educational community known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit SalemAcademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit Salem.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.